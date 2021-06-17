A Bank of China branch in downtown Milan, Italy.. Photo: AP A Bank of China branch in downtown Milan, Italy.. Photo: AP
A Bank of China branch in downtown Milan, Italy.. Photo: AP
Italy
World /  Europe

Italy says it has broken up China money laundering operation and European metals scam

  • Investigations unveiled a network of firms that from 2013 to 2021 sold around 150,000 tonnes of scrap metal, evading taxes on deals estimated at US$363 million
  • Police said they had made five arrests and seized US$80 million. They said investigations were still continuing, especially into the Chinese operations

Topic |   Italy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:48am, 17 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Bank of China branch in downtown Milan, Italy.. Photo: AP A Bank of China branch in downtown Milan, Italy.. Photo: AP
A Bank of China branch in downtown Milan, Italy.. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE