A Bank of China branch in downtown Milan, Italy.. Photo: AP
Italy says it has broken up China money laundering operation and European metals scam
- Investigations unveiled a network of firms that from 2013 to 2021 sold around 150,000 tonnes of scrap metal, evading taxes on deals estimated at US$363 million
- Police said they had made five arrests and seized US$80 million. They said investigations were still continuing, especially into the Chinese operations
Topic | Italy
A Bank of China branch in downtown Milan, Italy.. Photo: AP