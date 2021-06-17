Remy Daillet has been arrested in France in connection with the kidnapping of an eight-year-old girl. Photo: AFP
France arrests conspiracy theorist Remy Daillet over child’s abduction
- Daillet, who was travelling from Singapore with his pregnant partner and three children, was detained on arrival at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport
- The kidnapped girl, identified only by her first name Mia, was taken in mid-April from the home in eastern France
Topic | France
