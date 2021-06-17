Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the headquarters of Red Electrica de Espana in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday. Photo: Europa Press / DPA
European Union president Ursula von der Leyen approves coronavirus recovery plan
- So far, 23 of the EU’s 27 countries have submitted spending plans to Brussels, which will vet them to ensure they are in line with the bloc’s policy goals
- Von der Leyen visited Portugal, the first of the EU’s 27 countries to formally present ideas for spending its share of the €800 billion fund, before travelling to Spain
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
