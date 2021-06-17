A tyre is wedged between cracks in dry earth at Nicasio Reservoir in Nicasio, California. Photo: AFP
UN warns drought may be the next pandemic, ‘and there’s no vaccine’ for it
- Drought – like a virus – tends to last a long time, have a wide geographic reach and cause knock-on damage, a UN representative said
- About 130 countries could face a greater risk of drought this century under a high-emissions scenario cited by the UN
Topic | Environment
