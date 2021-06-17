DUP member Paul Givan, left, and party leader Edwin Poots. Photo: AP DUP member Paul Givan, left, and party leader Edwin Poots. Photo: AP
DUP chief Edwin Poots faces revolt over Northern Ireland first minister appointment

  • Poots appointed party ally Paul Givan to replace Arlene Foster as Northern Ireland’s First Minister
  • The move has sparked fresh turmoil within the DUP, the region’s largest pro-British party

Reuters
Updated: 11:00pm, 17 Jun, 2021

