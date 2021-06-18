People attend a vigil in Albert Square in Manchester, England on May 23, 2017, in support of those killed and injured in the May 22 terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. Photo: AFP
Inquiry concludes security failures before 2017 Manchester Arena attack helped suicide bomber kill 22
- A judge said Salman Abedi should have been identified as a threat by those in charge of security at the Ariana Grande concert at Britain’s Manchester Arena
- Lawyer Neil Hudgell, who represents the families of two victims, said there had been ‘an inexcusable catalogue of failings at every level’
