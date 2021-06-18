Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, centre, arrives at a Paris courthouse to hear the final verdict in an earlier corruption trial on March 1. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Prosecutors in France seek six-month jail term for former president Nicolas Sarkozy over campaign violations
- In March, Sarkozy was handed a three-year prison term, two years of which were suspended, for corruption and influence peddling over attempts to secure favours from a judge
- The court has heard how Sarkozy’s 2012 re-election campaign team spent around twice the authorised amount of €22.6 million (US$27 million)
Topic | France
