Montenegro’s finance minister Milojko Spajic. Photo: Reuters
Montenegro in ‘final phase’ of talks with Europe to refinance US$809 million debt to China
- Beijing has invested billions of dollars in the Western Balkans as part of its Belt and Road Initiative to expand Chinese influence in the region
- A 2014 Chinese loan for the construction of a stretch of the highway to the border with Serbia, sent Montenegro’s debt soaring and forced the Montenegrin government to ask for EU help
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
