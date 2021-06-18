Visitors arrive for the official reopening of the Disneyland Paris theme park near Paris, France on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: France ditches masks, cases surge in Africa and Japan to lift state of emergency
- Austria announced that partygoers will be allowed to hit the dance floor again in July as nightclubs reopen
- The United Nations health agency said a lack of adherence to social distancing and other measures had fuelled a new surge in Africa
