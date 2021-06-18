Britain has reported a steep rise in Covid-19 infections with the Delta variant. Photo: EPA-EFE Britain has reported a steep rise in Covid-19 infections with the Delta variant. Photo: EPA-EFE
Delta coronavirus variant becoming globally dominant, WHO chief scientist says

  • Soumya Swaminathan said the variant is well on its way to becoming the dominant strain globally because of its increased transmissibility
  • Britain has reported a steep rise in cases with the Delta variant that was first identified in India

Reuters
Updated: 11:14pm, 18 Jun, 2021

