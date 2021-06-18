Britain has reported a steep rise in Covid-19 infections with the Delta variant. Photo: EPA-EFE
Delta coronavirus variant becoming globally dominant, WHO chief scientist says
- Soumya Swaminathan said the variant is well on its way to becoming the dominant strain globally because of its increased transmissibility
- Britain has reported a steep rise in cases with the Delta variant that was first identified in India
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
