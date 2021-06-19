Emergency workers and Civil Guard staff retrieve the lifeless body of a minor in Orzola, Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
At least four dead after migrant boat capsizes off Spanish island of Lanzarote
- Local residents who came to the first rescue said a total of 49 people, mostly from Sub-Saharan Africa, had been travelling on the boat
- Spanish rescue services on Friday said the bodies of two women and one man were recovered during the night
Topic | Spain
Emergency workers and Civil Guard staff retrieve the lifeless body of a minor in Orzola, Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE