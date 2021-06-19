A woman looks at the Hekking Mona Lisa, a reproduction of Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, at Christie’s auction house in Paris. Photo: Reuters
Copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa sells for €2.9 million at Paris auction
- The ‘Hekking Mona Lisa’ is named after its owner who unsuccessfully argued that a copy he had bought in the 1950s was the real thing
- ‘This is madness, this is an absolute record for a Mona Lisa reproduction,’ said a spokeswoman for Christie’s auction house
Topic | Art
