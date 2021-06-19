The Death Blooms rock band performs at Download Festival in Britain. Photo: PA via AP
Metal fans sing, mosh at Britain’s first live music festival since coronavirus pandemic
- The three-day Download Festival is one of a series of test events to see whether mass gatherings can resume without triggering virus outbreaks
- Attendees all took Covid-19 tests before the event, and don’t have to wear masks or follow social distancing rules during the concert
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
