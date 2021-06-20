Britain’s ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire. Photo:Twitter
Iran summons British envoy to protest against alleged attacks on expatriate voters in the UK
- Britain’s ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire was summoned over disruptions in the voting process in cities including London and Birmingham
- Iranian media reported incidents, including the ‘beating of a female voter’ on the sidelines of the vote for Iranian citizens in Britain, the US and Australia
Topic | US-Iran tensions
Britain’s ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire. Photo:Twitter