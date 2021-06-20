Partygoers stand in a field as police try to break up an illegal rave near Redon, Brittany, France on Friday. Photo: AP
Several people injured – one losing a hand – as French police break up illegal rave
- Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, who defied an 11pm coronavirus curfew on Friday and stayed into Saturday afternoon at a racecourse in Brittany
- Five men were detained on Saturday and police opened an inquiry into violence against people in positions of public authority
Topic | France
