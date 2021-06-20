Partygoers stand in a field as police try to break up an illegal rave near Redon, Brittany, France on Friday. Photo: AP Partygoers stand in a field as police try to break up an illegal rave near Redon, Brittany, France on Friday. Photo: AP
Partygoers stand in a field as police try to break up an illegal rave near Redon, Brittany, France on Friday. Photo: AP
France
World /  Europe

Several people injured – one losing a hand – as French police break up illegal rave

  • Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, who defied an 11pm coronavirus curfew on Friday and stayed into Saturday afternoon at a racecourse in Brittany
  • Five men were detained on Saturday and police opened an inquiry into violence against people in positions of public authority

Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:18am, 20 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Partygoers stand in a field as police try to break up an illegal rave near Redon, Brittany, France on Friday. Photo: AP Partygoers stand in a field as police try to break up an illegal rave near Redon, Brittany, France on Friday. Photo: AP
Partygoers stand in a field as police try to break up an illegal rave near Redon, Brittany, France on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE