People take part in the Equality Parade in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: AP
Warsaw pride parade back for first time in two years after anti-LGBTQ+ backlash and coronavirus pandemic
- Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski walked at the head of the Equality Parade on Saturday – a sign of support for LGBTQ+ rights by the liberal politician
- The parade comes days after Hungary’s parliament passed a law that makes it illegal to show any materials about LGBTQ+ issues to people under the age of 18
