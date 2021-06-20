People take part in the Equality Parade in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: AP People take part in the Equality Parade in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: AP
People take part in the Equality Parade in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: AP
Poland
World /  Europe

Warsaw pride parade back for first time in two years after anti-LGBTQ+ backlash and coronavirus pandemic

  • Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski walked at the head of the Equality Parade on Saturday – a sign of support for LGBTQ+ rights by the liberal politician
  • The parade comes days after Hungary’s parliament passed a law that makes it illegal to show any materials about LGBTQ+ issues to people under the age of 18

Topic |   Poland
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:40am, 20 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People take part in the Equality Parade in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: AP People take part in the Equality Parade in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: AP
People take part in the Equality Parade in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE