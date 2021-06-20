King Philippe of Belgium, centre left, visits the site of a building that partially collapsed in Antwerp, Belgium on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Five construction workers confirmed dead after school collapses in Antwerp, Belgium
- Nine other people were injured in the incident on Friday afternoon, with three still in intensive care a day later, the fire department said
- The cause of the collapse was unknown. King Philippe of Belgium visited the scene on Saturday accompanied by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo
