King Philippe of Belgium, centre left, visits the site of a building that partially collapsed in Antwerp, Belgium on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE King Philippe of Belgium, centre left, visits the site of a building that partially collapsed in Antwerp, Belgium on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Five construction workers confirmed dead after school collapses in Antwerp, Belgium

  • Nine other people were injured in the incident on Friday afternoon, with three still in intensive care a day later, the fire department said
  • The cause of the collapse was unknown. King Philippe of Belgium visited the scene on Saturday accompanied by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:10am, 20 Jun, 2021

