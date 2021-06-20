Far-right leader Marine le Pen at a press conference in Toulon on June 17, 2021. Photo: AP
France’s far-right politician Marine Le Pen could gain first victory in regional elections
- Le Pen’s party could win a few regional councils, including the country’s second-most populous city and the French Riviera, according to recent surveys
- The results will not necessarily translate into a breakthrough at the national level next April when voters will choose to keep President Emmanuel Macron or replace him
Topic | France
Far-right leader Marine le Pen at a press conference in Toulon on June 17, 2021. Photo: AP