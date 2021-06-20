Belgian police have found a body in the hunt for Jurgen Conings, a soldier with suspected far-right views who went on the run after threatening public figures. Photo: AFP
‘Belgian Rambo’: body of fugitive right-wing soldier who threatened top virologist found in forest
- A manhunt was launched last month after Jurgen Conings went missing and his car was found with four stolen rocket launchers inside
- Conings had threatened a leading virologist who has become a target for conspiracy theorists, Covid-19 sceptics and the Flemish far-right in Belgium
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Belgian police have found a body in the hunt for Jurgen Conings, a soldier with suspected far-right views who went on the run after threatening public figures. Photo: AFP