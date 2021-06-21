Marine Le Pen and local candidate Steeve Briois leave after voting in the regional elections in Henin-Beaumont, northern France on Sunday. Photo: AP
Marine Le Pen’s far right party falls short in French regional elections, exit polls indicate
- Le Pen’s Rassemblement National expressed frustration at a record low turnout at the polls, coinciding with a sunny day and loosening of Covid-19 restrictions
- The regional elections, for which a second round of voting will be held on June 27, offer an insight into voter mood ahead of next year, and a test of Le Pen’s credentials
Topic | France
Marine Le Pen and local candidate Steeve Briois leave after voting in the regional elections in Henin-Beaumont, northern France on Sunday. Photo: AP