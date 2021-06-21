Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speaks to the media after losing a vote of no confidence in his government. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sweden’s government toppled after PM Stefan Lofven loses no confidence vote
- The prime minister now has a week to either announce a snap election or resign
- Sweden’s political crisis was triggered by a project to reform rent controls, potentially allowing landlords to freely set rentals for new apartments
