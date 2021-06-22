An Afghan army Humvee patrols in Kunduz city, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. Taliban fighters have encircled Kunduz, a provincial capital, police said. Photo: AP An Afghan army Humvee patrols in Kunduz city, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. Taliban fighters have encircled Kunduz, a provincial capital, police said. Photo: AP
Afghanistan security fears mount as Taliban fighters encircle key city

  • Taliban take key Afghan district, adding to string of battlefield wins
  • Pentagon says US could slow down its military withdrawal

Topic |   Afghanistan
Agencies

Updated: 12:29pm, 22 Jun, 2021

An Afghan army Humvee patrols in Kunduz city, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. Taliban fighters have encircled Kunduz, a provincial capital, police said. Photo: AP
