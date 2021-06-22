Participants in the annual Gay Pride parade pass the Colosseum in Rome. Photo: AFP
Vatican lodges ‘unprecedented’ diplomatic protest against Italy’s anti-homophobia law
- The Vatican insists marriage is between a man and a woman, opposes gay adoption and regards ‘gender ideology’ as a threat to traditional family values
- New law was passed by the lower house of parliament in November but its final approval is far from guaranteed as it faces stiff opposition in the Senate
