Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announcing the pardons in Madrid. Photo: Reuters
Spain pardons nine Catalan separatists who were jailed over 2017 independence vote
- The referendum was marred by police violence and led to a short-lived declaration of independence, sparking Spain’s worst political crisis in decades
- Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been accused of playing politics as his minority government relies in part on Catalan separatists for support in the national parliament
Topic | Spain
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announcing the pardons in Madrid. Photo: Reuters