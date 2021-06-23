The shell of the Allianz Arena lit up in rainbow colours. Munich’s stadium cannot be illuminated in rainbow colours for Wednesday's Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary, the ruling body Uefa has said. Photo: Picture Alliance / DPA
Uefa vetoes illuminating Munich stadium in rainbow colours at Euro 2020 football match
- The Uefa decision was welcomed in Hungary but it drew wide-ranging criticism in Germany, with Munich’s mayor dismissing it as ‘shameful’
- Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder tweeted the illumination would have been ‘a very good sign for tolerance and freedom’
