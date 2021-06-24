Former police officer Benjamin Monk arrives at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday. Photo: PA / DPA Former police officer Benjamin Monk arrives at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday. Photo: PA / DPA
British police officer convicted of killing ex-Aston Villa footballer Dalian Atkinson

  • Benjamin Monk was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter following the altercation in Telford, Britain in 2016
  • Monk used a Taser repeatedly during the incident and kicked Atkinson in the head, a court heard

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:36am, 24 Jun, 2021

