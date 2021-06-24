Former police officer Benjamin Monk arrives at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday. Photo: PA / DPA
British police officer convicted of killing ex-Aston Villa footballer Dalian Atkinson
- Benjamin Monk was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter following the altercation in Telford, Britain in 2016
- Monk used a Taser repeatedly during the incident and kicked Atkinson in the head, a court heard
Topic | Britain
