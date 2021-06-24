John McAfee, founder of antivirus software firm McAfee, was found dead in his prison cell near Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
John McAfee, creator of antivirus software, found dead in Spanish prison cell
- McAfee, who died in an apparent suicide, was facing charges of tax evasion. The charges carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years
- Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favour of the tycoon’s extradition to the US to face tax-related criminal charges
Topic | Spain
