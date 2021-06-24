John McAfee, founder of antivirus software firm McAfee, was found dead in his prison cell near Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters John McAfee, founder of antivirus software firm McAfee, was found dead in his prison cell near Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
John McAfee, founder of antivirus software firm McAfee, was found dead in his prison cell near Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Spain
World /  Europe

John McAfee, creator of antivirus software, found dead in Spanish prison cell

  • McAfee, who died in an apparent suicide, was facing charges of tax evasion. The charges carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years
  • Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favour of the tycoon’s extradition to the US to face tax-related criminal charges

Topic |   Spain
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:24am, 24 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
John McAfee, founder of antivirus software firm McAfee, was found dead in his prison cell near Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters John McAfee, founder of antivirus software firm McAfee, was found dead in his prison cell near Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
John McAfee, founder of antivirus software firm McAfee, was found dead in his prison cell near Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE