Police officers at the entrance of Petraki Monastery in Athens, Greece on Wednesday after a priest attacked bishops with caustic acid. Photo: Reuters
Greek bishops hospitalised with burns after attack with caustic liquid during church meeting

  • A 37-year-old priest, who was facing a hearing over drug-related offences, was arrested and detained for questioning
  • Police said it was not immediately clear what liquid was used, but that the victims were being treated for burns

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:01am, 24 Jun, 2021

