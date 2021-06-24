Police officers at the entrance of Petraki Monastery in Athens, Greece on Wednesday after a priest attacked bishops with caustic acid. Photo: Reuters
Greek bishops hospitalised with burns after attack with caustic liquid during church meeting
- A 37-year-old priest, who was facing a hearing over drug-related offences, was arrested and detained for questioning
- Police said it was not immediately clear what liquid was used, but that the victims were being treated for burns
Topic | Greece
