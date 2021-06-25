A man throws a tile from a building's rooftop in the aftermath of a rare tornado that struck the Czech Republic. Photo: Reuters A man throws a tile from a building's rooftop in the aftermath of a rare tornado that struck the Czech Republic. Photo: Reuters
‘It’s a real apocalypse’: rare tornado in Czech Republic kills five, injures hundreds

  • Officials expect the death toll to rise, with rescuers using drones and sniffer dogs to search through rubble for survivors
  • One meteorologist called it the most damaging tornado in the country’s modern history. Over 40,000 households remain without electricity

Associated Press
Associated Press in Prague

Updated: 8:21pm, 25 Jun, 2021

