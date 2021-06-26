Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock and his aide Gina Coladangelo outside the BBC in central London on June 6. Photo: AFP
UK health minister Matt Hancock ‘sorry’ for breaching coronavirus guidelines by kissing aide
- Photographs published in Britain’s Sun newspaper showed Hancock kissing the woman – a friend hired for a taxpayer-funded role – in his office
- ‘I have let people down and am very sorry,’ Hancock, who is married, said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he considered the matter closed
