Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock and his aide Gina Coladangelo outside the BBC in central London on June 6. Photo: AFP
UK health minister Matt Hancock ‘sorry’ for breaching coronavirus guidelines by kissing aide

  • Photographs published in Britain’s Sun newspaper showed Hancock kissing the woman – a friend hired for a taxpayer-funded role – in his office
  • ‘I have let people down and am very sorry,’ Hancock, who is married, said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he considered the matter closed

Reuters
Updated: 2:04am, 26 Jun, 2021

