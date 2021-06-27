People take part in the annual Pride march in Rome on Saturday. Photo: AP People take part in the annual Pride march in Rome on Saturday. Photo: AP
People take part in the annual Pride march in Rome on Saturday. Photo: AP
LGBT
World /  Europe

Thousands turn out for Pride parades in European cities, while Turkish police stop marchers

  • Authorities have banned Istanbul Pride events since 2015, citing public security, and more recently, Covid-19 pandemic restrictions
  • Pandemic concerns forced cancellations of Pride events in Lisbon and the postponement of London’s usually heavily attended march

Topic |   LGBT
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:00am, 27 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People take part in the annual Pride march in Rome on Saturday. Photo: AP People take part in the annual Pride march in Rome on Saturday. Photo: AP
People take part in the annual Pride march in Rome on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE