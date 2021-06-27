People take part in the annual Pride march in Rome on Saturday. Photo: AP
Thousands turn out for Pride parades in European cities, while Turkish police stop marchers
- Authorities have banned Istanbul Pride events since 2015, citing public security, and more recently, Covid-19 pandemic restrictions
- Pandemic concerns forced cancellations of Pride events in Lisbon and the postponement of London’s usually heavily attended march
