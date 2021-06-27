Candles and flowers in front of a department store in downtown Wuerzburg, Germany, where a fatal knife attack took place on Friday. Photo: DPA Candles and flowers in front of a department store in downtown Wuerzburg, Germany, where a fatal knife attack took place on Friday. Photo: DPA
Candles and flowers in front of a department store in downtown Wuerzburg, Germany, where a fatal knife attack took place on Friday. Photo: DPA
Germany
World /  Europe

Police puzzled over motive for knife attack that left three women dead in German town of Wuerzburg

  • Officials said the suspect, from Somalia, did not have a criminal record but had spent time in a psychiatric hospital earlier this year
  • On Friday, the suspect grabbed a knife in a department store and fatally stabbed three women, before continuing to attack people outside

Topic |   Germany
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:20am, 27 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Candles and flowers in front of a department store in downtown Wuerzburg, Germany, where a fatal knife attack took place on Friday. Photo: DPA Candles and flowers in front of a department store in downtown Wuerzburg, Germany, where a fatal knife attack took place on Friday. Photo: DPA
Candles and flowers in front of a department store in downtown Wuerzburg, Germany, where a fatal knife attack took place on Friday. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE