Far-right leader Marine le Pen and local candidate Thierry Mariani (left) campaign at a market in southern France. Photo: AP
France’s Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen face new test in regional election
- People will choose the heads of 13 mainland regions in the regional polls
- But poor turnouts have raised doubts over whether the 2022 presidential election would come down to a duel between Macron and Le Pen
