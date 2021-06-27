Far-right leader Marine le Pen and local candidate Thierry Mariani (left) campaign at a market in southern France. Photo: AP Far-right leader Marine le Pen and local candidate Thierry Mariani (left) campaign at a market in southern France. Photo: AP
Far-right leader Marine le Pen and local candidate Thierry Mariani (left) campaign at a market in southern France. Photo: AP
France
World /  Europe

France’s Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen face new test in regional election

  • People will choose the heads of 13 mainland regions in the regional polls
  • But poor turnouts have raised doubts over whether the 2022 presidential election would come down to a duel between Macron and Le Pen

Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:14pm, 27 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Far-right leader Marine le Pen and local candidate Thierry Mariani (left) campaign at a market in southern France. Photo: AP Far-right leader Marine le Pen and local candidate Thierry Mariani (left) campaign at a market in southern France. Photo: AP
Far-right leader Marine le Pen and local candidate Thierry Mariani (left) campaign at a market in southern France. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE