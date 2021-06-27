Russia on Wednesday said it fired warning shots at the HMS Defender in the Black Sea. Photo: AFP
Secret UK defence documents detailing warship’s movements discovered at bus stop
- The Ministry of Defence said that an employee told it last week that the documents had been lost, and that an investigation had been launched
- The papers discussed the possible Russian reaction to Britain’s HMS Defender travelling through Ukrainian waters off the coast of Crimea
