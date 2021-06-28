A Renault Scenic on the assembly line at the Renault assembly plant in Douai, northern France. Photo: Reuters
China’s Envision Group to build US$2.4 billion battery plant for Renault in France
- French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to unveil the agreements on Monday at Renault’s assembly plant in Douai
- Envision’s plans for the Douai site could also go beyond Renault, said the greentech company’s CEO Lei Zhang
Topic | Autos
A Renault Scenic on the assembly line at the Renault assembly plant in Douai, northern France. Photo: Reuters