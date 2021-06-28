Stefan Lofven became the first Swedish government leader to be defeated by a no-confidence vote. Photo: AFP Stefan Lofven became the first Swedish government leader to be defeated by a no-confidence vote. Photo: AFP
Swedish PM Stefan Lofven quits after losing no-confidence vote

  • Lofven guided the Swedish left back to power in 2014, and then hung on by moving his party closer to the centre-right after the 2018 elections
  • In announcing his resignation, Lofven criticised the move to topple him without having a majority secured to replace him

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:13pm, 28 Jun, 2021

