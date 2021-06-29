A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Reuters
Mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines creates better immune response: study
- An Oxford study compared mixed schedules of Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs, and found that in any combination, they produced high levels of immune antibodies
- The data provides support for the decision of some European countries that have started offering alternatives to AstraZeneca as a second shot
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
