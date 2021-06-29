A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Reuters A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Reuters
A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines creates better immune response: study

  • An Oxford study compared mixed schedules of Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs, and found that in any combination, they produced high levels of immune antibodies
  • The data provides support for the decision of some European countries that have started offering alternatives to AstraZeneca as a second shot

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:32am, 29 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Reuters A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Reuters
A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE