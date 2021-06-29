Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (right) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome. Photo: EPA-EFE Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (right) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (right) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italy
World /  Europe

US more important ally for Italy than China, foreign minister says

  • Luigi Di Maio said Sino-Italian commercial ties ‘are absolutely incomparable with’ Rome’s alliance with Washington
  • The US has expressed concern over Italy’s links to China, particularly after a previous government signed up to Beijing’s belt and road infrastructure plan

Topic |   Italy
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 6:00am, 29 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (right) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome. Photo: EPA-EFE Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (right) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (right) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE