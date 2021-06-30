A silver Ford Escort that once belonged to Princess Diana has been sold to a South American museum for more than £50,000 (US$69,200). Photo: AFP
Ford Escort car once owned by Princess Diana sells for £52,640 to museum in Chile
- Lady Diana Spencer was given the silver 1.6L Ghia saloon by the Prince of Wales as an engagement present in May 1981
- The car still carries its original registration, WEV 297W, as well as its original paint and upholstery, and has 83,000 miles on the clock
