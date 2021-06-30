France is set to approve a law that will allow lesbians and single women access to medically assisted reproduction for the first time. Photo: Shutterstock
France to legalise fertility treatment for lesbian couples and single women
- The final vote on the wide-ranging bioethics law has been much awaited by LGBT rights groups since France legalised same-sex marriage in 2013
- In France, fertility treatments are free – and once the law passes this would also include lesbian couples and single women
Topic | LGBT
