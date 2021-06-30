The skull bones of a man buried in Rinnukalns, Latvia around 5,000 years ago. Photo: Dominik Goldner / BGAEU, Berlin / AFP The skull bones of a man buried in Rinnukalns, Latvia around 5,000 years ago. Photo: Dominik Goldner / BGAEU, Berlin / AFP
The skull bones of a man buried in Rinnukalns, Latvia around 5,000 years ago. Photo: Dominik Goldner / BGAEU, Berlin / AFP
Germany
World /  Europe

World’s first-known plague victim was a hunter-gatherer who died 5,000 years ago in Latvia, scientists say

  • The hunter-gatherer was one of two skeletons excavated in the late 19th century from a region called Rinnukalns in present-day Latvia
  • Researchers in Germany said the remains carried the Yersinia pestis bacteria that causes the disease known as the Black Death

Topic |   Germany
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:13am, 30 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The skull bones of a man buried in Rinnukalns, Latvia around 5,000 years ago. Photo: Dominik Goldner / BGAEU, Berlin / AFP The skull bones of a man buried in Rinnukalns, Latvia around 5,000 years ago. Photo: Dominik Goldner / BGAEU, Berlin / AFP
The skull bones of a man buried in Rinnukalns, Latvia around 5,000 years ago. Photo: Dominik Goldner / BGAEU, Berlin / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE