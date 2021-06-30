England’s Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring the first goal against Germany with teammates at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Euro 2020: England beat Germany to get through to quarter-finals and end 55-year jinx
- The 2-0 result was England’s first win over Germany at a big tournament since they beat them 4-2 in the 1966 World Cup final at old Wembley
- Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling scored in the 75th minute and captain Harry Kane found the net as well in the 86th at Wembley, London
Topic | Euro 2020
