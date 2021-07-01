Matt Hancock quit as health secretary after CCTV images were leaked showing him in an embrace with an aide. Photo: Reuters Matt Hancock quit as health secretary after CCTV images were leaked showing him in an embrace with an aide. Photo: Reuters
Matt Hancock quit as health secretary after CCTV images were leaked showing him in an embrace with an aide. Photo: Reuters
Cybersecurity
World /  Europe

Matt Hancock kissing video leak sparks fears of bugged UK government offices

  • Security reviews launched after leak of footage of minister kissing aide in office
  • UK government says it does not believe there were any ‘covert concerns’

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 5:28pm, 1 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Matt Hancock quit as health secretary after CCTV images were leaked showing him in an embrace with an aide. Photo: Reuters Matt Hancock quit as health secretary after CCTV images were leaked showing him in an embrace with an aide. Photo: Reuters
Matt Hancock quit as health secretary after CCTV images were leaked showing him in an embrace with an aide. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE