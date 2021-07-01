Princes William (left) and Harry unveil a statue of Princess Diana at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace on Thursday. Photo: AFP Princes William (left) and Harry unveil a statue of Princess Diana at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Princes William (left) and Harry unveil a statue of Princess Diana at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Britain’s William and Harry put feud aside to unveil Princess Diana statue

  • The brothers displayed a united front as they revealed the bronze statue they commissioned in honour of Diana at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden
  • The princes said they hoped the statue, which is designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, would be a lasting memorial to her life and legacy

Reuters
Updated: 11:50pm, 1 Jul, 2021

