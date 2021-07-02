Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her arrival at Chequers, Buckinghamshire on Friday. Photo: AFP Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her arrival at Chequers, Buckinghamshire on Friday. Photo: AFP
Germany’s Merkel signals quarantine easing after meeting Johnson on final UK visit

  • Merkel said she was ‘worried’ over the decision to allow large crowds into the Wembley stadium for the final stages of the Euro 2020 tournament
  • On Brexit, Johnson stressed that there were still issues to fix over implementing the EU exit deal that was signed last year

Reuters
Updated: 11:54pm, 2 Jul, 2021

