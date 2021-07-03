Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s National Rally party. Photo: Reuters
France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen will address party, seeking to regain momentum after regional setback
- Le Pen’s National Rally last month failed in its bid to gain control of at least one of the 13 regions of mainland France for the first time
- The 2022 presidential race has long been expected to come down to a duel between Le Pen and President Emmanuel Macron
