Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s National Rally party. Photo: Reuters Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s National Rally party. Photo: Reuters
Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s National Rally party. Photo: Reuters
France
World /  Europe

France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen will address party, seeking to regain momentum after regional setback

  • Le Pen’s National Rally last month failed in its bid to gain control of at least one of the 13 regions of mainland France for the first time
  • The 2022 presidential race has long been expected to come down to a duel between Le Pen and President Emmanuel Macron

Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:26pm, 3 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s National Rally party. Photo: Reuters Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s National Rally party. Photo: Reuters
Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s National Rally party. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE