Ukrainian soldiers wearing heels while rehearsing for the military parade in Kiev. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s female soldiers wear heels while rehearsing for military parade, prompting backlash
- The choice of footwear prompted a torrent of criticism on social media and in parliament, and led to accusations that women soldiers had been sexualised
- Ukraine has been battling Russian-backed separatists in the country’s industrial east, in a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014
Topic | Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers wearing heels while rehearsing for the military parade in Kiev. Photo: AFP