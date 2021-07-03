Ukrainian soldiers wearing heels while rehearsing for the military parade in Kiev. Photo: AFP Ukrainian soldiers wearing heels while rehearsing for the military parade in Kiev. Photo: AFP
Ukraine
Ukraine’s female soldiers wear heels while rehearsing for military parade, prompting backlash

  • The choice of footwear prompted a torrent of criticism on social media and in parliament, and led to accusations that women soldiers had been sexualised
  • Ukraine has been battling Russian-backed separatists in the country’s industrial east, in a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:22pm, 3 Jul, 2021

