Cardinal Angelo Becciu. File photo: AP Cardinal Angelo Becciu. File photo: AP
Cardinal Angelo Becciu. File photo: AP
Italy
World /  Europe

Vatican Cardinal Angelo Becciu among 10 indicted in London property deal

  • The charges, including embezzlement and fraud, relate to the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture
  • The trial is due to start on July 27 in the Vatican

Topic |   Italy
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:02pm, 3 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cardinal Angelo Becciu. File photo: AP Cardinal Angelo Becciu. File photo: AP
Cardinal Angelo Becciu. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE