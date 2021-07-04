Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood poses with a cake after smearing it on her face at a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday in Parliament Square, London on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood joins Julian Assange’s 50th birthday picnic in London
- Assange’s partner Stella Morris and the couple’s two young sons, aged four and two, cut the cakes
- WikiLeaks founder Assange, held in London’s Belmarsh prison, faces 18 charges in the US, most through the Espionage Act
Topic | WikiLeaks
