Cyprus asks EU and Israel for help battling massive forest fire
- Cypriot Environment Minister Costas Kadis said the fire has claimed ‘huge tracts of forest’ and private property in the Troodos mountain range
- Cyprus government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said Greece is sending two firefighting planes and Israel has also dispatched aircraft
