A helicopter flies towards the smoke over fire in the Larnaca mountain region in Cyprus on Saturday. Photo: AP
Cyprus
Cyprus asks EU and Israel for help battling massive forest fire

  • Cypriot Environment Minister Costas Kadis said the fire has claimed ‘huge tracts of forest’ and private property in the Troodos mountain range
  • Cyprus government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said Greece is sending two firefighting planes and Israel has also dispatched aircraft

Associated Press
Updated: 3:22am, 4 Jul, 2021

